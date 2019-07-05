In loving memory of Barbara Dunahee (nee Parlby) who passed away peacefully at home. She is survived by her children Keith (Lori), Bruce (Crystal) and Karen (Jim) and her grandchildren Michael, Caitlin, Hayley, James and Matthew as well as 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral Service will be held on July 9, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace church, 849 Old Esquimalt Rd. Silent Prayers 11am-12pm, then Mass at 12:10 followed with a reception in the church hall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Childfind BC or Hospice are appreciated.
Published in The Times Colonist from July 5 to July 7, 2019