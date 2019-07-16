Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jane MacFarlane. View Sign In Memoriam

MacFARLANE, Barbara Jane (Floyd) Barbara, born July 14, 1933, passed away one year ago, July 16, 2018. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Debra, Victoria, and Michelle; siblings William, Patrick and Judi; and friends, colleagues and neighbours. She was a Victoria gal, as were her parents and paternal grandmother. Her early years were spent with her parents and seven siblings in Esquimalt. She was active in the early 1950s with the Gilbert and Sullivan Society. Her working career was mainly with the Victoria Press and Victoria School Board. Barbara will be remembered for her love of gardening, in particular her yearly display of beautiful, white calla lilies and roses of many colours. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 16 to July 17, 2019

