Barbara Jean Cooper
COOPER, Barbara Jean August 23, 1936 - November 10, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of Barbara Jean Cooper announce her peaceful passing on November 10, 2020 with family close by at Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care. Barbara was born in Grande Prairie, Alberta on August 23, 1936. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Bousfield, her brother Frank, brother-in-law David and nephews Daniel and Michael. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, David, sister Muriel and nephew Patrick and his wife Tammy their children Spencer and Hanna nieces Lori & Kathy cousins in BC and AB, their rescue dog Bentley and stepchildren, Davina, Margo, Steve and their families. Barbara always loved car racing, particularly when the Flying Plumber was competing. Barbara & Dave spent many years happily enjoying boating with the Capital City Yacht Club. She looked forward to and enjoyed Friday afternoon bridge at JDF Seniors Center. The family would like to thank Dr. G Inman, Dana and the staff and Doctors at Saanich Peninsula Hospital involved in Barbara's care. Barbara has requested no formal service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to BC SPCA or Palliative Care at Saanich Peninsula Hospital.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
