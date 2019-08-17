ESTLIN, Barbara Joan (Andrews) (nee Hill-tout) Born March 2, 1923 in Victoria, BC, Joan was the last surviving child of the late C.B. and Helen Hill-Tout. Predeceased by sisters Edith Pontious and Betty Hoyle and brothers Ben, Douglas and Ted; also by first husband Glenn Andrews. Survived by children Sharron, Brian (Dee), Wayne (Nina), six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Following her marriage to Glenn in 1941, the family was stationed in Prince Rupert, BC, and finally settled in Vancouver where Glenn died in 1962. Joan continued raising the children, returning to Victoria in 1975 to marry Gordon in 1980 and spend the next 39 years caring for family, gardening and traveling the world. Thanks to Carlton House of Oak Bay for many happy years.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019