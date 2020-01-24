OLIVER, Barbara June (nee Gallie) June 30, 1951 - January 5, 2020 With great sadness, we announce Barb passed away surrounded by her family at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on January 5, 2020. She will be deeply missed by Ken, her loving husband of 47 years; her son Dustin (Chrissy) and daughter Kristine (Pooya), as well as her 5 grandchildren (Brynn, Madden, Tallis, Elias and Mila); and her loving brothers and sisters Jim (Arlene), Bobby (Barbara), Elizabeth (Albert) and Donna. She will also be in the hearts of many nieces, nephews and loving friends whose lives she touched. Barb and Ken met as teenagers while ice-skating at Memorial Arena. They married 5 years later in 1972 and began their life together. Barb worked many places but most significantly at the Law Courts of BC in Victoria and the Victoria School Board. Her last position before retirement was at Braefoot Elementary School, where she greatly enjoyed the students, parents, teachers and staff. After retirement, Barb captured great pleasure from spending time with family and friends and engaging in her hobbies of stamping and crafts. As a stroke survivor, she was an active member of the Victoria Stroke Recovery Association for over 15 years. A heartfelt thank you to all the nurses, doctors, surgeons, anesthesiologist and staff at RJH ICU for their incredible care and kindness. A Celebration of Barb's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victoria Stroke Recovery Association, 2964 Richmond Rd. Victoria, BC. V8R 4V1. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020