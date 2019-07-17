Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara KENNEDY. View Sign Service Information Pacific Coast Cremation 3212 Jacklin Road Victoria , BC V9B 0J5 (778)-433-9344 Obituary

With great sadness we announce Barbara's passing, peacefully and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband of 52 years, Allan, children Alex, Brenda (Deepak), and Robert (Robin), and grand-daughters Jillian, Rachel, and Skyler. She was predeceased by her parents, three sisters, and daughter-in-law Beverly.







Barbara led the adventurous and challenging life of a Navy Wife, moving her family and life frequently across Canada as well as to Plymouth and London, England and Washington, DC. Friends and associates from around the world were proud to have her in their life. In retirement she and Allan settled in Victoria, BC and enjoyed a wide community of friends and activities in this beautiful seaside city. Barbara will be remembered for her endless devotion to her family, and her love of literature, music, travel, fashion, history, crossword puzzles, and dogs. A Nova Scotian by birth, she enjoyed being part of a large family in Dartmouth and was proud of their Cape Breton heritage. Barbara was witty, beautiful, and kind, and is missed terribly by her family and friends.



A funeral mass will be held at noon on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Saint Andrew's Cathedral at 740 View St. in Victoria, followed by a reception at 50 Songhees Road. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Cancer Agency would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered

