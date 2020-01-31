Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Mary Longworth. View Sign Obituary

LONGWORTH, Barbara Mary Quietly passed on Friday, January 24, 2020 at age 88 in Sidney, BC. Born August 19, 1931 in Winnipeg, MB to the late Bill Grant and Doris Fraser (Don). Predeceased by her husband Fred Longworth (2004) and her brother Tom Grant (Joan). Barbara started her career in Winnipeg as a secretary in an insurance office. After moving to Victoria at age 19, she started in the typing pool for the Federal Government and retired 40 years later when computers were being introduced to the office. The Anglican Church was a major part of Barbara's life and she was a faithful member of St. George's the Martyr. As a large patron of the Arts in Victoria, she thoroughly enjoyed supporting groups such as the Victoria Symphony and Langham Court Theatre. When these organizations weren't keeping her busy, Barbara could be found golfing or travelling. Barbara is survived by her family; Tanis and Craig Mallow of Salt Spring Island, Hilda and Scott Grant of Winnipeg, Linda Vickers and John Boggs of North Saanich, Debbie Lamb and Einar Waern of Saanichton, Kim and David Carpenter of Comox, Lorri and Steve Keys of Windsor, Russ and Lori Ball of Courtenay, Don Ball of Victoria and many great nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at St. George's the Martyr Anglican Church, 3909 St. George's Lane on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to







