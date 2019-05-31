Barbara Ruth Derrick died peacefully of kidney failure in Victoria, BC on 28 May 2019. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Michael Derrick and Hope Gauld Derrick and beloved sister of Meribeth Morris and Patricia Derrick. Ruth was the adored godmother of Emily (Shawn Gifford), loving aunt of Andrew Bolick and incredibly proud "Granty" ( great aunt) of Mackenzie and Charley Grace Gifford. Ruth enjoyed a challenging and rewarding career as Legislative Assistant to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Vice Consul General at the Canadian Consulate in Boston, Head of Public Affairs at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa and Executive Director of Literacy Victoria. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Greg Ganz and Dr. Kevin Horgan, the Renal Dialysis Unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and Julie Atkinson, Dr. David Brook and the exceptional staff of Hart House in Victoria - we cannot thank them enough for their very personal and compassionate care. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ruth's memory to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

