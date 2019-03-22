Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Schultz. View Sign

SCHULTZ, Barbara Barbara Schultz, 56, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. After battling cancer for 8 months, she is now at peace eternally. Born on February 1, 1963 in New Westminster to Donald and Irene Fraser, Barbara completed grade school in Burnaby and graduated in pharmacy from UBC in 1987. She married Naval Officer, Michael Schultz, in 1990 and moved to Halifax where her four boys were born. She worked as a community pharmacist in Halifax and then in Victoria after the family was posted here in 1999. Barbara was known for always doing what was right and pursuing justice, as she constantly pushed boundaries to improve the quality of education and life for persons with disabilities. She was never satisfied until things were fair, and "fair does not always mean equal." She advocated passionately for causes close to her heart which included a stint as the President of the Community Living Victoria Board of Directors. Barbara will be dearly missed for her caring nature, thoughtful intelligence, and dry sense of humour (which paired perfectly with her iconic laugh). She is survived by her loving husband, Michael and their sons, Konrad, Trevor, Bradley and Matthew; as well as her mother, Irene; and her siblings, Elaine, Douglas, Gordon and Grant. Many other family and friends will mourn her loss in Canada and the United States. Many thanks for the stellar care received at the Victoria Cancer Clinic, RJH Oncology Ward and Victoria Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at Saanich Baptist Church, 4347 Wilkinson Road, at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 29th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Community Living Victoria or Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







