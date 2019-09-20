Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara SHIELDS. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

SHIELDS, Barbara 1932 - 2019 After a full and active life, Barbara chose her own time of departure, to go peacefully with devoted friends by her side. She leaves behind her cherished nieces and nephews and happy memories of their times together. Barbara grew up in Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, daughter of Jean (nee Pollock) and J.E. ("Dutch") Shields. Predeceased by big brothers Jim and Roy, she will be remembered in Kerrobert as that schoolgirl who played the organ in church and the piano for a dance band, aptly called 6 Bops and a Babe. After graduating from the University of Saskatchewan and later McGill with a bachelor's in social work, she held a variety of posts in social services, interspersed with ventures into the private sector. These ventures began with writing commercials for the fledgling Calgary television station, then merchandising and public relations for Laura Secord in Toronto and finally, briefly "winging-it" in public relations with small independent companies. In 1967 she settled into a career in the Ontario government, joining the newly appointed Women's Bureau in the Ministry of Labour. It was a time of fast-changing life and employment opportunities for women, so the tiny bureau (staff of 5) became the central force behind the introduction of the 1970 legislation for Equal Employment Opportunities. Several years later the same effort produced legislation for Equal Pay for Equal Work. Barbara's focus then turned to the need to inform women of their employment rights and to prepare them for employment in a new technological age. She wrote articles and a series of brochures on non­ traditional careers for the upcoming generation of young women, challenging them to look beyond traditional roles. Following this ground-breaking work she moved to the Ministry of Education, liaising with schools and colleges. On retirement, Barbara spent summers at her secluded country cottage where family and friends came and went freely and where her dogs could roam happily. Throughout her life Barbara's love of dogs, in particular Airedales, led to many long-lasting friendships that became part of her extended family. Finally, the girl raised on the bald prairies, who knew nothing about ocean living, moved to Victoria to the waterfront home and environment she came to love. And here, her far-flung extended family would return, like homing pigeons, to celebrate their traditional Xmas festival. If desired, in memory of Barbara, donations may be made to Dying with Dignity, Canada or the SPCA. Condolences may be offered at







