It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Barbara Anne Walushka. Survived by her husband Dan, mother Lorraine, sister Debbie (Rick), brother Joe (Donna), her children Michael (Kayte), Shawn (Gen), Mark (Ali), stepchildren Kristopher (Anna), Shelley (Stacy), Darcy (Natalie), along with many nieces and nephews and her beloved grandchildren Jake, Rupert, Cameron, Ruby, Tenley and Landon. Barbara was a lover of gardening, cooking and enjoyed her travels to Mexico. She was a great friend to many, and a long time billet Mom for the Victoria Grizzlies. She will be dearly missed. A special thank you to the staff at Victoria General Hospital for their support. No service by request.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020