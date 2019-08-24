WATKINS, Barbara (Babs) August 17, 2019 in Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Born in McBride, BC, Babs travelled and lived in England, NZ, and Australia. She leaves her sister Elizabeth Prouse, nephews Nigel & Jeremy Prouse and their families; cousins Christine in Victoria, Jim in Hong Kong, and Helen in Perth, Australia. Babs was a proud founding member of the Hallmark Society, an enthusiastic Monarchist, alumna of Norfolk House School and St. Ann's Academy. She was a friend of Government House, View Royal Garden Club member, part of the congregation of St. Mark's Church, and an avid follower of Palm Court Orchestra. She had friends in tap dancing and singing class, which she continued until very recently. She enjoyed support and care from family, friends, and neighbours. A Service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel (St. Mark's Church), 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11:00 am with Father Stan Sinclair officiating.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019