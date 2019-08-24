Barbara (Babs) Watkins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Babs) Watkins.
Service Information
Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street
Victoria, BC
V8T 4B8
(250)-388-5155
Obituary

WATKINS, Barbara (Babs) August 17, 2019 in Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Born in McBride, BC, Babs travelled and lived in England, NZ, and Australia. She leaves her sister Elizabeth Prouse, nephews Nigel & Jeremy Prouse and their families; cousins Christine in Victoria, Jim in Hong Kong, and Helen in Perth, Australia. Babs was a proud founding member of the Hallmark Society, an enthusiastic Monarchist, alumna of Norfolk House School and St. Ann's Academy. She was a friend of Government House, View Royal Garden Club member, part of the congregation of St. Mark's Church, and an avid follower of Palm Court Orchestra. She had friends in tap dancing and singing class, which she continued until very recently. She enjoyed support and care from family, friends, and neighbours. A Service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel (St. Mark's Church), 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11:00 am with Father Stan Sinclair officiating.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.