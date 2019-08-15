ZIMAKAS, Barbara Passed away peacefully at Meadows of Dorchester on Monday August 12, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late William (2005). Cherished mother of Christa (Jarek) Kovac of Ottawa, Dr. George (Karen) Zimakas of Niagara Falls and Andrew (Tanya) Zimakas of Toronto. Loving 'Barbs' of Zoe, Nikki, Stephanya, Jack, Meredith, Liya and fondly remembered by Devon and Tara. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Walter (Linda) Perkins and Henry Perkins, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private service and burial will be held. In memory of Mrs. Zimakas, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019