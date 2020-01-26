Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Eastwood Bailey. View Sign Obituary

BAILEY, Barry Eastwood August 22, 1958 - January 13, 2020 Barry Bailey, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, has left us too early following a heart attack in his home. Barry was an avid golfer and long-time manager of Aurum Ceramic in Vernon, where he was an artist in his field. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and Rick, as well as his father John, Barry leaves behind his mother Louise, sister Leanna (Wayne), nephew Geoffrey (Aimee), niece Natalie and many family members and friends who loved him from Vancouver Island and Vernon. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at Alexander's Beach Pub in Coldstream, BC at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020

