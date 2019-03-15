Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry George Coulson. View Sign

COULSON, Barry George 1947 - 2019 It's with a sad heart that we would like to announce the passing of Barry George Coulson on March 1, 2019. Barry is survived by his wife Chris of 24 years and his son Christopher. He also leaves behind brother Wayne and family, brother Ron and family and sister Darlene and family. The world will miss his larger than life personality. He truly was a Renaissance man. A big thank you to the dedicated doctors and nurses of the B.C. Cancer Clinic and Royal Jubilee Hospital. A celebration of life to be announced.





COULSON, Barry George 1947 - 2019 It's with a sad heart that we would like to announce the passing of Barry George Coulson on March 1, 2019. Barry is survived by his wife Chris of 24 years and his son Christopher. He also leaves behind brother Wayne and family, brother Ron and family and sister Darlene and family. The world will miss his larger than life personality. He truly was a Renaissance man. A big thank you to the dedicated doctors and nurses of the B.C. Cancer Clinic and Royal Jubilee Hospital. A celebration of life to be announced. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close