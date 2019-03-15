COULSON, Barry George 1947 - 2019 It's with a sad heart that we would like to announce the passing of Barry George Coulson on March 1, 2019. Barry is survived by his wife Chris of 24 years and his son Christopher. He also leaves behind brother Wayne and family, brother Ron and family and sister Darlene and family. The world will miss his larger than life personality. He truly was a Renaissance man. A big thank you to the dedicated doctors and nurses of the B.C. Cancer Clinic and Royal Jubilee Hospital. A celebration of life to be announced.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019