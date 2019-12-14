Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry George MILNE. View Sign Obituary

MILNE, Barry George June 17, 1947 - November 21, 2019 Barry passed away peacefully with his loving wife and children by his side. Predeceased by his mother Joyce, Barry is survived by his wife Stephanie, sons Dean, Russ (Alicia), and Cory (Sari), step-children Brian, Heather (Cam), and Jay, grandchildren Aiden and Maddy, and his brother- and sister-in-law, Mike and Jo. Barry was born and raised in Victoria and dedicated much of his life to sports. He played baseball and softball till his mid-thirties, then went on to coach, umpire, and teach coaching in the sport he loved the most. He also loved skiing and was very proud of his black belt in Kung Fu. He had a love-hate relationship with golf and bemoaned the fact that he never got to shoot his age. He was a member of various golf clubs, including Uplands as a junior member, Colwood, Gorge Vale and most recently Cordova Bay. He looked forward every year to his golf and poker trips to Las Vegas with his sons. Barry had a long and complicated post-secondary educational journey that eventually led to him becoming a CGA/CPA. His professional life as an accountant allowed him to help people in the often baffling world of taxes. His love of numbers and attention to detail translated into many happy and loyal clients. There will be a celebration of life on January 18, 2020 at Gorge Vale Golf Course from 2-4pm. If you would like to honor Barry's memory, please donate to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to the family at







