GELLING, Barry Michael A much loved family man and family doctor has moved on. Barry Gelling passed away in his 81st year on April 1, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease which he courageously and meticulously dealt with for 20 years. Remembering a life well lived is his family and many wonderful friends. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon of 55 years, daughter Sheila (Mike Bradley) and their sons Jack and Tyler of Richmond, BC, daughter Josie and her son Sebastien of Port Moody, BC, and son Craig and his children Julian and Serena of Toronto, ON. Also his brother Bill (Jackie MacDonald and their son Andy) and brother Eric (Ian Macpherson). Predeceased by his parents and by his nephew Steve. Barry's pride and joy was his family. He always found time to listen, to laugh with them, and cheer them on with their many pursuits. He was the epitome of positive thinking, and for us that will be a lasting memory and lesson learned. Born May 15, 1939 in Victoria, Barry was the middle son of William Charles (Bill) and Margaret Patricia (Margie) Gelling. He graduated from Oak Bay High School (1957), Victoria College (member of the first graduation class 1961, UBC degree), and UBC Medical School (1965). Barry was a General Practitioner in Victoria for 39 years at the Saanich Medical Clinic on Saanich Road. He loved delivering babies, any time day or night. He counted them, over 1000 babies, and he knew the names of them all. He was a very caring person, loved his patients, his colleagues, and the nurses and staff at all the locations where he served. He also contributed to the community in many ways. He served as a Board member of the John Howard Society for 25 years and on the Advisory Board for the Vancouver Island Regional Correction Centre for over 10 years. In addition, was an appointee of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal. Grateful thanks to Dr. G. Luckhurst, to the VIHA community health care workers, to the staff of the VGH and RJH, and especially to his wonderful care giver Kayla who helped Barry so much during the last 3 1/2 years. A celebration of Barry's life with friends and family will be held in the coming months when we can all be together. Donations in Barry's honour may be made to the Headway Victoria Epilepsy and Parkinson's Centre, 202-1640 Oak Bay Ave., Victoria, BC V8S 0A1.





