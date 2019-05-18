ANDERSON, Barry Ralph September 18, 1938 - May 10, 2019 Barry passed away after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Jean, daughter Carolyn and son Greg. After retiring from BCBC, Barry spent many years volunteering with BC Golf and Golf Canada. His calm demeanor and helpful presence made him very popular with the youth and ladies of Zone 5. A Memorial will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Royal Golf Club on Goldstream Ave. from 2:00-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019