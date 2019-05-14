VOLLET, Barry Richard January 11, 1942 - May 2, 2019 After a year-long battle with cancer, Barry is finally at peace. He will be sadly missed by his soulmate Pam, of 56 years. Predeceased by his son Len, he leaves behind his loving daughter Renée (Ralph) and his son David (Maureen), 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Barry spent his early years in the Navy, then as a Bus Driver with BC Transit for many years. He was also Past President of the Malahat Legion Branch 134. He loved hockey, fishing and travelling with Pam to Maui and the Palm Desert in his retirement years. We will miss his huge presence and fun loving spirit!! No service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 14 to May 15, 2019