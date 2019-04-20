Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Robert Hile. View Sign

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden loss of Barry Hile, beloved husband of Gabriele Hile (married 55 yrs), father of Christiane (Carlos), Mark (Cathy) and Nicola (Jeremy), grandfather to Alysha, Daniel and Julian, uncle to Doug.



He was born in Toronto, graduated from Ryerson and York Universities with a major in Economics. He went on to get RIA/CMA designations. His dual Canadian-US citizenship afforded him the opportunity to further his career in CA and OR. He returned "home" in Canada, settling on the West Coast.



His distinguished accounting career included Eaton's in Toronto, Metro McNair Labs in Vancouver and the Department of National Defense in Victoria. In his spare time he loved his golf game rain or shine, and cheering on and supporting his grandchildren at their various sporting events. His keen interest in forensics and attention to detail served him well as he researched the history of both wars, and the sinking of the Wilhelm Gustloff at great length. He often challenged historical authorities with his clear research documentation.



We will never forget summers spent on the family farm in Pennsylvania and at the cottage in Lake Simcoe, Ontario. His strength lay in his kind gentle nature and stable integrity. While others laughed, he delivered his wit and humour with a straight face. Barry's devotion for his special-needs granddaughter, Jenny, never wavered.



Although resistant when it came to pets, he managed to co-exist with the menagerie of animals ever-present at home.



Rejoice with me



At my soul's loosing from captivity



Wish me bon voyage



(excerpt from John Oxenham)



Barry will be greatly missed.



A celebration of life is planned in Victoria after Easter. See

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden loss of Barry Hile, beloved husband of Gabriele Hile (married 55 yrs), father of Christiane (Carlos), Mark (Cathy) and Nicola (Jeremy), grandfather to Alysha, Daniel and Julian, uncle to Doug.He was born in Toronto, graduated from Ryerson and York Universities with a major in Economics. He went on to get RIA/CMA designations. His dual Canadian-US citizenship afforded him the opportunity to further his career in CA and OR. He returned "home" in Canada, settling on the West Coast.His distinguished accounting career included Eaton's in Toronto, Metro McNair Labs in Vancouver and the Department of National Defense in Victoria. In his spare time he loved his golf game rain or shine, and cheering on and supporting his grandchildren at their various sporting events. His keen interest in forensics and attention to detail served him well as he researched the history of both wars, and the sinking of the Wilhelm Gustloff at great length. He often challenged historical authorities with his clear research documentation.We will never forget summers spent on the family farm in Pennsylvania and at the cottage in Lake Simcoe, Ontario. His strength lay in his kind gentle nature and stable integrity. While others laughed, he delivered his wit and humour with a straight face. Barry's devotion for his special-needs granddaughter, Jenny, never wavered.Although resistant when it came to pets, he managed to co-exist with the menagerie of animals ever-present at home.Rejoice with meAt my soul's loosing from captivityWish me bon voyage(excerpt from John Oxenham)Barry will be greatly missed.A celebration of life is planned in Victoria after Easter. See Earthsoption.com to share memories or leave condolences. Funeral Home Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services

5 - 831 Devonshire Rd

Victoria , BC V9A 4T5

(778) 440-8500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close