HAGEN, Barry Vincent (Sutton) April 27, 1939 - June 8, 2020 Barry passed away peacefully at his chosen day and time on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:15PM with Doreen holding his hand at NRGH. Barry is survived by his loving wife Doreen. They would have been married 59 years on June 24. He is also lovingly survived by his son Phillip and wife Gosia, grandsons Kaden Hagen, Tristin, and Connor Reynolds, granddaughters Qadeira Hagen, Jennifer Mooney and great-grandson Sunny Elsby. Daughter Pamela Reynolds. His nephew and family Darren and Candie Conrad, Austin and Jacob. Niece Tracey Conrad. His beloved dog Mini, the miniature dachshund, is missing Barry everyday. Barry was born in Birmingham, England on April 27, 1939. At the age of eight, he choose to come to Canada as a child migrant because he wanted to see lumberjacks and the RCMP. He came to Vancouver Island and went to Fairbridge Farm School near Duncan, BC in 1947. When Fairbridge closed in early 1950, Barry was sent to various foster homes in Victoria until he went to live with Eric and Gail Hagen (deceased). Barry was a sea cadet and later joined the Canadian Scottish Regiment as a cadet. After a summer spent with the army in Wainright, Alberta, he came home to Victoria and joined the Navy at HMCS Venture officer training school. He graduated in 1959 as a Sub Lieutenant. He served at various postings, including five years in Halifax. In 1971 he brought the family back to the Island and Nanaimo became our home. Barry attended VIU and studied accounting. He eventually operated his own accounting business. The sea called him back, and he attended the Maritime College in Victoria graduating with a Master's Foreign going certificate. He served on ships in the Caribbean for two years. He came home and joined the Corps of Commissionaires in April 1997. In 2005, he was posted to CFMTR in Nanoose Bay, BC where he remained until May 31, 2020, when he finally retired at the age of 81. A true gentleman and scholar. The family would like to thank our friends, Comrades, Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who made Barry's life comfortable in his last month. A Celebration will be held at a later date. Please, no flowers.







