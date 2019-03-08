On March 1, 2019 Bart passed away peacefully after a lengthy hospital stay. Bart was born in The Netherlands where he attended Agricultural College in Deventer. After coming to Canada in 1951, he earned a Ph.D. and enjoyed a long and varied career, retiring in 1991. Bart was a good husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He liked to travel and enjoyed collecting stamps. Dad volunteered by reading to school children, helping seniors file their taxes and he ran the Canadian Cancer Society in Chilliwack in the early 1990s. In November 2014, he and Nini moved to Victoria. He was predeceased by his son Sid, and sister Joke in The Netherlands. He is survived by Nini, his wife of 67 years; daughters Wendy (Greg) and Brenda (Sandra), grandchildren Rachel, Morgan, Angela, Amanda, Tisha and Zephrem and their partners, four great-grandchildren, and brother Piet in The Netherlands.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity.
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y1B4
(250) 658-5244
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 8, 2019