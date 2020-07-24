1/1
Bartley Stewart Bruce (Bart) Wilson
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bartley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILSON, Bartley (Bart) Stewart Bruce 1961 - 2020 It is with profound sadness and loss that we announce the sudden passing of Dr. Bartley Wilson at the age of 58. Bart passed peacefully on July 16, 2020, with family by his side. He is survived by his wife Hilary, their children: Evelyn and son-in-law Jacob, Vivian, and Ian. Bart was born and raised in Scarborough, Ontario. He excelled at many sports but hockey was his focus. He played Major Junior A in Toronto before being signed to the New York Rangers. After playing professional hockey with their affiliate AHL team, he went back to school and completed his high school education, pursued undergraduate studies at the University of British Columbia, and ultimately earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Western Ontario. Bart practiced dentistry throughout North America before buying Sooke Dental Centre in Sooke, BC where he served the community for 28 years. Bart enjoyed helping people, playing hockey, and, above all, spending time in the wilderness fishing. He will be remembered fondly for his sharp wit, hilarious stories, passion for helping others, nuggets of sage wisdom (or "hot tips" as he called them), and his moments of quiet reflection. The family is very grateful for Bart's exceptional friends and colleagues who provided love and support up until his final moments. A Funeral Service and Graveside Service will be Live-streamed beginning at 11:00 am PDT on Monday, July 27, 2020. Please email for the log-in instructions: wilsonfamily55882@gmail.com If you wish to remember Bart through donation, please consider donating to the Royal Canadian Legion or the Rotary Club. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST
Victoria, BC V8T 4B8
(250) 388-5155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
So sad to hear of Bart’s passing. I always enjoyed our sideline chats and banter while watching Ian and Jordan on the ice/field. Our thoughts and condolences.

Doug & Lynn Henderson
Doug Henderson
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved