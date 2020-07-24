WILSON, Bartley (Bart) Stewart Bruce 1961 - 2020 It is with profound sadness and loss that we announce the sudden passing of Dr. Bartley Wilson at the age of 58. Bart passed peacefully on July 16, 2020, with family by his side. He is survived by his wife Hilary, their children: Evelyn and son-in-law Jacob, Vivian, and Ian. Bart was born and raised in Scarborough, Ontario. He excelled at many sports but hockey was his focus. He played Major Junior A in Toronto before being signed to the New York Rangers. After playing professional hockey with their affiliate AHL team, he went back to school and completed his high school education, pursued undergraduate studies at the University of British Columbia, and ultimately earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Western Ontario. Bart practiced dentistry throughout North America before buying Sooke Dental Centre in Sooke, BC where he served the community for 28 years. Bart enjoyed helping people, playing hockey, and, above all, spending time in the wilderness fishing. He will be remembered fondly for his sharp wit, hilarious stories, passion for helping others, nuggets of sage wisdom (or "hot tips" as he called them), and his moments of quiet reflection. The family is very grateful for Bart's exceptional friends and colleagues who provided love and support up until his final moments. A Funeral Service and Graveside Service will be Live-streamed beginning at 11:00 am PDT on Monday, July 27, 2020. Please email for the log-in instructions: wilsonfamily55882@gmail.com
If you wish to remember Bart through donation, please consider donating to the Royal Canadian Legion or the Rotary Club. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca