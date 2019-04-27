DEN HOED, Bastiaan (Bas), was granted his wish to go and be with the Lord on April 14, 2019 at his home in Victoria. Predeceased by his wife Lucy, he is survived by daughters Geraldine (Dennis) Hall and Annette Haukaas, son Bastian, granddaughters Lauren, Sara and Amy, sisters Sonja (Fred) van Andel and Leni Richter, and brothers Danny and Frank.



Born December 29, 1929 in de Lier, Netherlands, Bas immigrated to Canada in 1952, residing in New Westminster. Moving to Victoria in 1957 he became a draughtsman for the Ministry of Highways, Bridge Design Branch. A Sunday School teacher for many years, he also loved to read, and could frequently be found traipsing town and country with camera in hand. Known for his simplicity and wisdom, he will be missed.



No service by request. Remembrance gatherings in Victoria and the Lower Mainland will take place later in the year. Dates to be announced.

