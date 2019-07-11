Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Baukje Speller. View Sign Obituary

SPELLER, Baukje (nee Spoor) September 2, 1927 to July 8, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Baukje Speller on July 8, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Tryntje and Jelle Spoor, husband Murray, brothers Alec, Ken, Keith, John and sister, Froukje. A devoted and beloved mother of Triene (Peter), Dan (Janette), John (Pat) and Margaret. Cherished Nana of Michael (Lianna), Elisa (Neil), Dana (Emir), Brandon (Ashley), Simon (Kaitlyn), Kate (Adam), Greg, Allison and Nadine. Much loved Great Nana of Melaina, Hailey, Isaac, Moses, Kalin, Braydon, Jada, Logan and Isabel. Born in Friesland, Netherlands and immigrated to Canada and settled in Victoria in 1947. A tight knit neighbourhood on Braefoot Road provided endless adventures for her four children to explore the woods, Mount Douglas and the beach. For twenty years Baukje worked with children at the Queen Alexandra Solarium where she will always be remembered for her patience, kindness and sense of humour. A passionate gardener who welcomed friends and family into her back garden for a cup of tea and treats complete with a view of her hummers and gorgeous flowers. She was also an accomplished knitter, gifted with a beautiful singing voice and a baker who could create divinely delicious apple and blackberry pies. Our Mom was a fearless, patient and resilient woman who loved to laugh. She will forever remain in our hearts. A celebration of her life will take place at Margaret's house (4072 Malton Ave.) on July 21 from 2 to 4 PM. A random act of kindness is requested in lieu of flowers.





