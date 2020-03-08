Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bea Egli. View Sign In Memoriam

EGLI, Bea May 2, 1942 - March 8, 2015 We have come here today in the hope that you are here Looking down upon us from your new home in heaven It is still hard to accept that five years ago on this day You were taken from us in a very hasty way We miss you very much and a part is gone from our life But we are trying very hard to get everything just right You radiated our love both far and near With a God given smile, love, and beauty which can never be forgotten Love forever sweetheart, Brian, Grant, Paul, and Family Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020

