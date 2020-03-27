Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Anderson Holland. View Sign Obituary

HOLLAND, Beatrice Anderson Held tight in the loving arms of Peter and Ann, Mom flew through the gates of heaven on March 21, 2020. We are glad she is free, but so sad she is gone. Born Beatrice Anderson Lockwood, near Bethune, Saskatchewan on January 14, 1933, the family moved to Port Alberni in 1946. Bea married Irving Wilson in October, 1951, and they raised five children in Port Alberni. Active in many aspects of Alberni Valley life, Bea was a long time Kinette, Girl Guide leader and Port Alberni City Councillor. A resident of Victoria since 1983, Bea served as Executive Director of Silver Threads, and was involved with the Victoria Hospital Foundation; BC Home Support Association; Canadian Community Care Association; Meals on Wheels Canada; B.C. Cancer Agency and Fernwood Home Support. First elected to Victoria Council in 1997, Bea served until 2006, sitting on a wide range of committees and boards. A devoted parishioner of St. John the Divine Anglican church, Bea also served as the first female Warden in the Diocese of B.C. at St. Alban's in Port Alberni. Bea was a woman who truly loved people. Her real legacy was the people she impacted on a personal level. Her open mind and loving heart meant she gathered friends wherever she went in life. One of her special gifts was that she made each of her friends feel like the most important person in her life. And they really were, because she named them friend. A kind, caring, supportive mother and grandmother, Bea's greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. Known far and wide as Grannie Bea, her arms were always open and her love was beyond measure. Even though these last few years were not easy, Bea still found ways to give of herself and enjoy the people around her. Her loving spirit continued to shine through to the end. Bea was predeceased by her parents Alec and Peggy, brothers Birk and John, first husband Irving Wilson, grandson Shon and great-grandson Linkon. Bea will be dearly missed by her children, Peter (Shannon), Ann (Doug), Judy, David (Whitney), and Robert (Lucille), by her grandchildren, Megan, Mark, Tera, Ellie, Madison (Matt), Jamie, Samuel, Frances, and great-granddaughters Caitlyn and Eden. She also leaves to cherish her memory her brother Rick, sisters Alannah and Betsy, many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunty Bunty and Aunty Bea, and friends for life Susan and Brian. The world is a better place having been touched by the grace and goodness that was our Mom. After cremation, the family will hold her ashes pending a celebration at a later date. Donations in memory of Bea may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Kidney Foundation. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Wellesley, Royal Jubilee and especially Saanich Peninsula Extended Care. In these trying times, find a good book, sit in the sun, smell some flowers, and think of our Mom with a smile. Go safe, Grannie. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020

