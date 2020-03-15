LYON, Beatrice Ann 04 February 1938 - 10 March 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Bea with her daughter Janine by her side. She graduated as a registered nurse from the Calgary General Hospital class of 1959 and practiced nursing for many years. Bea will be missed by many family and friends. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 16 at 2pm at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. In lieu of flowers if you wish a donation may be made to Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020