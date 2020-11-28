BAIRD, Beatrice Ruth (nee McCandless) Bea died peacefully with family at her side on November 21, 2020 in Victoria, BC. She was born June 10, 1918 in Crane Valley, Saskatchewan. Bea was predeceased by her husband Sam and her daughter Irene. She is survived by her daughter Joanne (Derek); grandchildren Elisia (Drew), Brennen (Martine), Sean and great-grandson Rory. Bea was a veteran RN who worked in World War II. She later completed her degree in public health at U.B.C, a profession that she was proud of. She always enjoyed caring and sharing with others, something she did so well all her life! Bea wanted to be referred to as Grandb, so Grandb it was! Her greatest pleasure was sharing time with her family. Words of encouragement or support whenever needed. She will be truly missed; fortunately she left us with many special memories. Grandb also loved gardening and animals. The family would like to thank the Cedars (assisted living facility) for all the support over the past twelve years. A special thanks to the nurses that also shared with Grandb. Donations if desired, can be made to the Canadian Hero Fund. It was Grandb's request, "no fuss, no service please". Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.mccallgardens.com