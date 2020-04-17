Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benedict Andrew MacMullan. View Sign Obituary

MacMULLAN, Benedict Andrew We are saddened to announce the passing of our father, Benedict Andrew MacMullan. He left us peacefully, on April 3, 2020, under wonderful care from the Hospice nurses at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Ben was born on June 12, 1945 in Glacé Bay, Nova Scotia. He was in the Canadian Navy for 23 years. His second career was at Queen Alexandra Children's Hospital for ten years. He was an active member at Greater Victoria Horseshoe Club for 27 years. He loved his two pets, Buddy and JoJo. He is survived by his son, Patrick and his daughter, Sheryl and their families. Ben will be laid to rest at Royal Oak Burial Park. There will be a celebration of Ben's life at the Greater Victoria Horseshoe Club at a later date. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020

