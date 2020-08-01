THOMPSON, Bernadette Patricia (née Sammon) March 4, 1934 - July 23, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our lovely Bernie. After a year of challenges with ill health, she was hit with a sudden and baffling illness that took her life quickly in the end. Bernie was born on the "Old Kilcullen Green" Co. Kildare, Ireland, the youngest of ten in a strong Catholic family. After her schooling with the Convent Nuns, she went to work in the Dublin Post Office as a telephone operator. Then, Bernie met the love of her life, Jim and their marriage led them on to adventures living in Liverpool, Chester and Berkshire, England. With limited money, they forged a fun and beautiful life for themselves and their four children. Mum was always energetic and jumped at the opportunity to move to Canada, arriving in Regina in 1964. After a few years there, the family moved to Victoria, B.C. where they truly made their home. An extremely hard worker, she worked in many retail capacities, volunteered at soup kitchens, raised funds for various causes and was a long-time volunteer at Broadmead Lodge. As a devout member of the Sacred Heart Parish, she worked with joy and energy at its many activities. She rarely said no when asked to give a helping hand. Mum enjoyed playing bridge, attending the Victoria Symphony, watching tennis and baseball, entertaining and being with friends and relatives. She was the Bernie of "Jim and Bernie", a known Victoria entity. Countless trips back to Ireland and England over the years offered them ways to reunite with relatives and friends as did their travel adventures to Hawaii, Mexico, or on a cruise. Most important to Mum was her family. Her love was ever-there and her support could always be counted upon. She was always eager for babysitting duties. When Bernie was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease she accepted it with grace and never complained over the years of pain and hospital visits. She and Jim eventually made their way to Shannon Oaks where new friendships were formed and where she lived until she passed away. She leaves behind her loving and saddened husband Jim, daughter Margaret Dale (Dennis), sons Peter (Kathy), John (Joanne) and Joe (Daphne); grandchildren, Katelyn, Matthew (Colleen), Carlee (Luke), Daniel, Chelsea and Laura and great-granddaughter, Maisee. Also, numerous nieces and nephews around the globe. Now in God's arms, Bernie is free from pain and left us on a note of peace and tranquility. Rest in Peace Bernie. We love you and miss you with all our hearts. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private family Funeral Mass and interment at Royal Oak Burial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.