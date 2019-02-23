WESTENDORP, Bernadina Anna Wilhelmina (nee Ernsting) Ineke passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC on February 15th, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands on October 31, 1937, she moved to Canada to join her husband, Gerhardus Antonius Westendorp, to raise a family and build a successful contracting business. Their retirement was filled with her passions for flowers, travel and family. Ineke is survived by her sons Jerry and Glenn, their wives, Lee and Angela, grandchildren, sister Anja Ernsting and brother Rob Ernsting. Her family wishes to thank her many friends and relatives whose strength and words of support helped us through this difficult time. We would also offer a special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital whose care allowed Ineke to pass in peace. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Netherlands Club, 733 Vanalman Ave, Victoria, BC, on Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 1:30 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019