Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadina Anna Wilhelmina Westendorp. View Sign

WESTENDORP, Bernadina Anna Wilhelmina (nee Ernsting) Ineke passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC on February 15th, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands on October 31, 1937, she moved to Canada to join her husband, Gerhardus Antonius Westendorp, to raise a family and build a successful contracting business. Their retirement was filled with her passions for flowers, travel and family. Ineke is survived by her sons Jerry and Glenn, their wives, Lee and Angela, grandchildren, sister Anja Ernsting and brother Rob Ernsting. Her family wishes to thank her many friends and relatives whose strength and words of support helped us through this difficult time. We would also offer a special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital whose care allowed Ineke to pass in peace. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Netherlands Club, 733 Vanalman Ave, Victoria, BC, on Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 1:30 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at







WESTENDORP, Bernadina Anna Wilhelmina (nee Ernsting) Ineke passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC on February 15th, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands on October 31, 1937, she moved to Canada to join her husband, Gerhardus Antonius Westendorp, to raise a family and build a successful contracting business. Their retirement was filled with her passions for flowers, travel and family. Ineke is survived by her sons Jerry and Glenn, their wives, Lee and Angela, grandchildren, sister Anja Ernsting and brother Rob Ernsting. Her family wishes to thank her many friends and relatives whose strength and words of support helped us through this difficult time. We would also offer a special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital whose care allowed Ineke to pass in peace. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Netherlands Club, 733 Vanalman Ave, Victoria, BC, on Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 1:30 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close