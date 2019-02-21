Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadine Sperling. View Sign

Oct 10, 1945 - Feb 7, 2019



After a short stay in the hospital, Bernadine passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Feb 7th. Bernadine was a bright, caring Spirit who touch so many, in so many ways. She was creative, expressing it through: singing, acting, writing and art. She was a seeker of Truth from the time she was a child; her spiritual path was the deeper truth of "the Oneness of All". Accomplishments in life include: a Psychology BA in her 30's; Registered Massage Therapist in her 40's and a Lay Counselor in her 50's. This is just a small fraction of what she contributed to life. She will be missed by her dear, dear friend John, many other friends, sisters Lois Sperling and Shelley Goldbloom, 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 5 grandnephews & 1 grandniece.



A Celebration of Life will be Monday, March 18, at 7pm at the Church of Truth, 111 Superior Street. No flowers please, make a donation to your local animal rescue.

