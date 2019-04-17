DAVID, Bernard Melvin March 25, 1957 (Victoria, BC) - April 15, 2019 (Victoria, BC) He is survived & will be missed by stepson Moody; daughters Vicki, Elizabeth Henry, Rebecca; 16 grandchildren; father Bernard; life long friend Valerie Henry; 6 siblings; along with many family & friends. A Canuck fan Bernie also enjoyed WWE & leaves many fond memories of his gentle heart, his generosity & his reserved nature. Both the Prayers 7pm Wednesday, April 17 & the Funeral 9:30am Thursday, April 18, 2019 will be held at Pauquachin Hall.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019