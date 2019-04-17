Bernard Melvin David

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Melvin David.

DAVID, Bernard Melvin March 25, 1957 (Victoria, BC) - April 15, 2019 (Victoria, BC) He is survived & will be missed by stepson Moody; daughters Vicki, Elizabeth Henry, Rebecca; 16 grandchildren; father Bernard; life long friend Valerie Henry; 6 siblings; along with many family & friends. A Canuck fan Bernie also enjoyed WWE & leaves many fond memories of his gentle heart, his generosity & his reserved nature. Both the Prayers 7pm Wednesday, April 17 & the Funeral 9:30am Thursday, April 18, 2019 will be held at Pauquachin Hall.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.