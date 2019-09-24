Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice A. ROWAN. View Sign Obituary

Our dearest Bernice passed away peacefully after a short illness at the age of 89. Bernice was predeceased by her parents, Burt and Hope MacLoud, and her sister Roberta. Bernice will be deeply missed by her loving husband and best friend of 61 years, John, her daughter Jennifer (Glenn), and grandchildren Jessica and Lucas. She also leaves her sister Marilyn (Stewart), brother Wendell (Patricia), sister-in-law Joan, many dear nieces and nephews and very special friends. Bernice enjoyed a happy lifetime in Victoria that was filled with family and friends, her love of gardening and her skill as a seamstress that was developed in her years at George Straith Clothing. Bernice's home was welcoming to all and her greatest pleasure was feeding family and friends directly from the garden. A visit to Bernice and John's usually meant going home with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, fresh tomatoes, a plant pot filled with freshly dug snowdrops, or a tin of fresh baking.



The family would like to thank the many wonderful nurses and doctors that cared for Bernice during her stay in the Royal Jubilee Hospital's CCU and CTU units.



A celebration of Bernice's life will take place at Cordova Bay United Church on Friday, September 27 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Cardiac Care - Victoria Hospitals Foundation or Victoria's Heart and Stroke Foundation.

