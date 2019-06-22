FIORIN, Bernice Cathryn On June 15, 2019, Bernice passed away surrounded by her family after a very courageous battle with cancer and kidney disease. Bernice was born July 2, 1935. She was predeceased by her husband Dino (2016) and son Peter (1974). She is survived by daughter Lynne (Bruce); son Terry (Sheila); 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and sister Carol. Special thanks to the 4th Floor South Ward and Dialysis staff at RJH. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2PM in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive with a Reception to follow. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 22 to June 23, 2019