CROWTHER, Bernice December 7, 1945 - April 17, 2019 Sadly on April 17, 2019 Bernice passed away at the Victoria General Hospital. She will be greatly missed by her many friends in the community, the Salvation Army and the Victoria Brass Band. At her request no service will be held. Her ashes will be scattered with those of her parents in the Memory Garden at the Dunham Road Chapel in England. Donations in her name may be made to the charity of your choice.





