Bernice was born in Victoria. She moved to Niagara Falls in 1955, moved to Oakland, NJ in 1968, retiring to Hendersonville, NC in 1994. She had been a member of the Presbyterian Church. She worked as a Radiological Technologist. She enjoyed traveling and music.



Bernice is survived by her husband Richard, Tryon Estates, NC; daughters Lynn (Sammy) Wheeler-Sahm, Germany, Jan (John) Metz, Va, and Sharon (Scott) Civil, PA; 6 grandchildren; her sister Marion Bridgman and brother Ken Liddiard, and 13 nieces and nephews in Canada.



A memorial service was held on September 30 at Tryon Estates.



