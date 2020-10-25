1/1
Bernice Liddiard WHEELER
October 07, 1933 - September 25, 2020
Bernice was born in Victoria. She moved to Niagara Falls in 1955, moved to Oakland, NJ in 1968, retiring to Hendersonville, NC in 1994. She had been a member of the Presbyterian Church. She worked as a Radiological Technologist. She enjoyed traveling and music.

Bernice is survived by her husband Richard, Tryon Estates, NC; daughters Lynn (Sammy) Wheeler-Sahm, Germany, Jan (John) Metz, Va, and Sharon (Scott) Civil, PA; 6 grandchildren; her sister Marion Bridgman and brother Ken Liddiard, and 13 nieces and nephews in Canada.

A memorial service was held on September 30 at Tryon Estates.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
