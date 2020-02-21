VOCAT/JACKSON, Bernice Bernice passed away on the 12th of January 2020. Predeceased by parents Bill and Dorothy Jackson, sisters Alma French, Carole James and brother Douglas Jackson. She leaves behind son Danny (Flora) Vocat, grandsons Shawn Ritchie, Donavon Vocat, granddaughter Jasmine and great-granddaughter Leilah Vocat. Son Norman (Kelly) Vocat, granddaughters Kelsay Vocat (Brant), Riley (Aaron) Hansen. Sisters Doreen, Elaine, and Faye. Also some very much added love from Sean, Jen, Hunter and Quinn. Hugs were always in abundance. Bernice be free and take our love with you forever.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020