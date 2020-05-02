ROGERS, Bert 1926 - 2020 Bert Rogers passed away peacefully in his favourite chair in the comfort of his home on the morning of April 15, 2020, at the age of 93 in Victoria BC. Bert was a well-known and respected businessman in Victoria. He was a lifetime member of the Capitol City Yacht Club, enjoyed many boat adventures with his beautiful and loving wife and copilot, May on MV Jo-Mar 2. Bert was still able to confidently pilot his boat up into his early 90's, with his last trip out on the water in 2019 with his brother Ken to spread their sister's ashes in the ocean near where they all grew up. Bert was a very dedicated, generous, and long-time member of Shriners International, Rotary International, to include being a Paul Harris Fellow. He will be fondly remembered for his Greek fisherman's hat, distinctive bolo ties, coupled with his sharp and quick wit. He was well versed on various subjects that he freely shared. The irresistible smile on his face, followed with a happy giggle, most often was the telltale prelude to a wonderful, very descriptive and captivating story to follow. His favourite story topics often were those of boats, planes, his travels, his family, many dear friends and his business ventures. He was a fascinating historian and was a virtual library on many subjects. Bert has joined his wife May and his sister Mabelle, who passed away earlier. Bert is survived by his brother Ken (Judy) nieces Michell and Jennifer, nephew, Daniel. Deceased sister Mabelle, deceased nephew Bob, nieces Linda and Dianne. Deceased wife May, nieces Cathy and Sandy, nephew Rob. He had many close friends, too numerous to mention, however the family wish to formally acknowledge Ken Norie (Laurie) and Gabriel Lopez (Marli). In addition we would like to thank the kind volunteers from James Bay New Horizons who contacted Bert every morning to greet his day and also to deliver groceries and meals to his residence. Bert truly was an amazing person. Ship of Life Along the shore I spy a ship as she set out to sea; She spreads her sails and sniffs the breeze And slips away from me. I watch her fading image shrink, As she moves on and on, until at last she's but a speck, Then someone says, "She's gone." Gone where? Gone only from our sight And from our farewell cries; That ship will somewhere reappear to other eager eyes. Beyond the dim horizon's rim, resound the welcome drums, And while we're crying, there she goes! They're shouting, here she comes! We're built to cruise for but a while Upon the trackless sea Until one day we sail away into infinity. ~ John T. Baker No funeral service or gathering for a Celebration of Bert's life is planned due to the COVID-19 situation. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.