1/1
Berta KRUEGER
March 23, 1931 - August 06, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Berta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berta (Schütz) Krueger, age 89 of Victoria, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born in Reichenfeld, Ukraine on March 23, 1931. Her family settled in Germany in 1945 and Berta came to Canada in Jan. 1953. She married Norman Krueger in June 1956 and they had four children. While her children were younger, Berta was a hockey mom and a Girl Guide leader. She worked in retail and hospitality and was always grateful for the opportunities she found in Canada. Berta was predeceased by her husband in 2010, and is survived by her children, Ray (Lori), Wendy, Sharon (Dave), Laura, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, all in Canada, and cousins, nieces and nephews in Germany. A small family service is being held August 13, 2020. Berta will be laid to rest next to her dear Norman in Royal Oak Burial Park. To view the service online and to send condolences please visit FirstMemorialSaanich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services
4725 Falaise Dr.
Saanich, BC v8y1b4
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved