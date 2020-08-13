Berta (Schütz) Krueger, age 89 of Victoria, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born in Reichenfeld, Ukraine on March 23, 1931. Her family settled in Germany in 1945 and Berta came to Canada in Jan. 1953. She married Norman Krueger in June 1956 and they had four children. While her children were younger, Berta was a hockey mom and a Girl Guide leader. She worked in retail and hospitality and was always grateful for the opportunities she found in Canada. Berta was predeceased by her husband in 2010, and is survived by her children, Ray (Lori), Wendy, Sharon (Dave), Laura, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, all in Canada, and cousins, nieces and nephews in Germany. A small family service is being held August 13, 2020. Berta will be laid to rest next to her dear Norman in Royal Oak Burial Park. To view the service online and to send condolences please visit FirstMemorialSaanich.com
