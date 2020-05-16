WAUTHIER, Berthe "Betty" September 10, 1930 - May 13, 2020 Our mother went to join our father on May 13, 2020. She leaves behind a daughter Pamela Wright; son-in-law Allan; son Lawrence Wauthier; daughter-in-law Cheryl and along with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She lost her husband Victor of sixty years on March 11, 2017 and missed him dearly until her death. Her last words were "I'm going to be with my husband today." Mom was a military wife and moved several times until their permanent home in Victoria, B.C. where she found her dream job as the Secretary to the Dean of Royal Roads Military College until her retirement. Mom and Dad travelled all over the world but made several trips to Hawaii which turned out to be their favorite place on earth until Dad's death. We moved Mom to Calgary so we could take care of her as she struggled with Alzheimer's disease, but she never forgot her Victoria home, which she asked many times to go back to over these past few years. Every time she would hit the elevator at Swan Evergreen Village she would ask if we were in Langford. Made me smile every time. We would like to send a special thank you to the nursing staff and administration staff at Swan Evergreen Village for taking such good care of our mother. She will be brought back to Victoria to be placed with our dad for eternity at Columbaria at the Garden of Memories Royal Oak Burial Park in Victoria, B.C. "God saw you getting tired and worn so he wrapped you in his loving arms and whispered "Come with me" and be with your family in Heaven." Messages of remembrance may be left for the family at www.southcalgaryfuneralcentre.ca SOUTH CALGARY FUNERAL CENTRE and CREMATORIUM (at Lake Fraser Gate) Telephone: 403-297-0711 Honoured Provider of Dignity Memorial
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 16 to May 18, 2020.