MILLER, Beryl Austen Of Richmond, B.C. passed away peacefully in her sleep March 19, 2019. She was born October 17, 1928 to Robert Blandy and Barbara Brown in Victoria, B.C. Beryl attended UVic and UBC where she obtained a degree in social work and worked many years handling adoptions. She was involved with the deaf community and was a member of the Richmond Hospital Auxiliary for 40 years and volunteered at their thrift shop in Steveston. Beryl is survived by sons John (Jane) and Scott (Brenda); grandchildren Megan (Shane), Ben and Eric; great-grandchildren Shae-Lynn, Haiden and Brady. She was predeceased by husband Harrison Craig Miller, son Mark Miller, brother Walter Blandy and her significant other Earle Jackson. A Memorial Service was held in Richmond, BC on March 28, 2019. Donations in Beryl's memory may be made to The Richmond Hospital Auxiliary.







