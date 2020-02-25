Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beryl Forster. View Sign Obituary

On February 12th, 2020 our beloved mother Beryl Forster died peacefully in Victoria with family at her side. Beryl was born in Sunderland, England, the daughter of Blanche and Albert Johnson. She is predeceased by her older brother Ronald Johnson (Virginia), and her husband, Raymond Forster (2008).



Ray was The Great Love of Beryl’s life. They knew each other as friends from early childhood. At the age of seventeen Ray saw Beryl in a tennis outfit and his friendship turned into a silent crush. They corresponded throughout World War II, even during his four years as a Prisoner of War in Germany. Beryl’s feelings of friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship after Ray returned to England.



In 1948, the newlyweds immigrated to Canada and immediately started a family. They landed in Toronto where Peter and Kate were born, had a short stay in Calgary, then moved to North Vancouver where Ian was born, and finally settled in Nanaimo.



Beryl’s teacher training in England became invaluable, as she was able to support the family through difficult times. She had a remarkable way with children and thoroughly enjoyed her long teaching career in N. Vancouver and Nanaimo.



Beryl was devoted to her family, active in her church and loved the adventure of travel. She was known for the sparkle in her eyes and was a fun loving, positive person who was able to make even unpleasant tasks seem like a game.



She is survived by her son Peter (Lanyan and niece, Miao), daughter Kate (Bill), and son Ian (Masako), her grandchildren Simon (Chelsea), Hannah, May, and great-grandson, August. She always worked behind the scenes making everyone feel welcome. She strengthened the bonds of the extended family by arranging “Clan” gatherings, these included her niece, Barbara Forster who was also a wonderful spiritual friend, David Kanaar (Jennifer), Stephen Forster (Laureen), Gillian Muir (Doug), Roger Southern (Kerrie), and her beloved brother’s son, Stephen Johnson (Wendy). Beryl will be sorely missed as she bought life and laughter to everyone she knew.



Her Memorial Service will be held on February 29th, 11:00 am at Nanaimo First Baptist Church. Interment to follow.

On February 12th, 2020 our beloved mother Beryl Forster died peacefully in Victoria with family at her side. Beryl was born in Sunderland, England, the daughter of Blanche and Albert Johnson. She is predeceased by her older brother Ronald Johnson (Virginia), and her husband, Raymond Forster (2008).Ray was The Great Love of Beryl’s life. They knew each other as friends from early childhood. At the age of seventeen Ray saw Beryl in a tennis outfit and his friendship turned into a silent crush. They corresponded throughout World War II, even during his four years as a Prisoner of War in Germany. Beryl’s feelings of friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship after Ray returned to England.In 1948, the newlyweds immigrated to Canada and immediately started a family. They landed in Toronto where Peter and Kate were born, had a short stay in Calgary, then moved to North Vancouver where Ian was born, and finally settled in Nanaimo.Beryl’s teacher training in England became invaluable, as she was able to support the family through difficult times. She had a remarkable way with children and thoroughly enjoyed her long teaching career in N. Vancouver and Nanaimo.Beryl was devoted to her family, active in her church and loved the adventure of travel. She was known for the sparkle in her eyes and was a fun loving, positive person who was able to make even unpleasant tasks seem like a game.She is survived by her son Peter (Lanyan and niece, Miao), daughter Kate (Bill), and son Ian (Masako), her grandchildren Simon (Chelsea), Hannah, May, and great-grandson, August. She always worked behind the scenes making everyone feel welcome. She strengthened the bonds of the extended family by arranging “Clan” gatherings, these included her niece, Barbara Forster who was also a wonderful spiritual friend, David Kanaar (Jennifer), Stephen Forster (Laureen), Gillian Muir (Doug), Roger Southern (Kerrie), and her beloved brother’s son, Stephen Johnson (Wendy). Beryl will be sorely missed as she bought life and laughter to everyone she knew.Her Memorial Service will be held on February 29th, 11:00 am at Nanaimo First Baptist Church. Interment to follow. Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close