SHEARD, Beryl Helen (nee Whitehouse) July 31, 1923 - October 6, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Beryl (Bea) in her 97th year. She passed away peacefully at the Agassiz Senior Community Care Home. She was predeceased by her loving husband George of 62 years, parents Albert and Florence Whitehouse (nee Pearce), sister Wynn, and brothers Ted and Bruce. Bea leaves behind five children and their families: Dr. Robert Bruce Sheard (wife Rev. Juliette Trudeau), Delyth Joy Carpenter (nee Sheard) (husband Robert (Bob) Carpenter), Theresa Louise Bishop (nee Sheard) (husband Ric Bishop), George Collin Sheard (wife Kelly Sheard (nee Forsberg)), and Margaret Anne Derocher (nee Sheard) (husband Dr. Chris Derocher). Grandchildren are Michelle Wright (nee Bishop) (husband Brent), Karri Hubble (nee Bishop) (husband Randy), Robert (Bob) Carpenter (wife Vicki), Allison Thomas (nee Carpenter) (husband Rob), Rick Bishop (wife Jennifer), Emily Sheard, Ross Sheard, Heather Derocher, Andrew Derocher, Nakia Forsberg, Josh Forsberg, and Kieran Forsberg. Bea has six handsome great-grandsons Braxton Hubble, Carter Bishop, Ethan and Austin Carpenter, and Kayden and Jakob Thomas. Bea was born in rural Saskatchewan on the family farm near Nokomis. As a newborn, there was concern that Bea was not going to survive but her quiet inner strength sustained her throughout a rich and long-lasting life. Bea witnessed many changes as she lived her life, adapting to a rapidly changing world with grace and conviction. The family lived on a number of RCAF bases across Canada. Upon George's retirement, the family settled on a small acreage on Braefoot Road in Saanich, a district of Victoria, B.C. to start a new chapter in their lives. It was there that Delyth, Theresa, George and Margaret grew up and developed their careers and eventually started their families. Robert advanced his education in Ontario, and though not living in the home in Victoria, was never absent from Bea's life. With family roots being put down in Saanich, Bea became a parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish, a parish that she loved and served. She was on many committees including the CWL and was the parish organist for many years. Bea's faith and music fulfilled her life. We thank the staff of Agassiz Senior Community Care Home for their kindness and devotion in caring for Bea during her final days. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Parish in Saanich on October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pre-registration is required due to COVID 19. The service attendance is restricted to 50 individuals. Call 250-479-1611 to reserve. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com