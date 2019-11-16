Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie Edith Lavoie. View Sign Obituary

LAVOIE, Bessie Edith (nee Giles) May 10, 1920 - November 11, 2019 Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, missed & very dear. On Remembrance Day, November 11, 2019 our Mother, Bessie Lavoie, passed peacefully. She was surrounded by her daughters & sons-in-law at home in Okanagan Centre. Bessie was born in Edmonton, Alberta in 1920. She was happily married to Bob for 49 years prior to his passing in 1996. Mom was loved by many. She had a wonderful smile, incredible memory & a huge heart. She leaves behind her daughters Cathy (Mark) & Jane (Michael) grandchildren & great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers Bessie's favourite charity was the CNIB.







LAVOIE, Bessie Edith (nee Giles) May 10, 1920 - November 11, 2019 Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, missed & very dear. On Remembrance Day, November 11, 2019 our Mother, Bessie Lavoie, passed peacefully. She was surrounded by her daughters & sons-in-law at home in Okanagan Centre. Bessie was born in Edmonton, Alberta in 1920. She was happily married to Bob for 49 years prior to his passing in 1996. Mom was loved by many. She had a wonderful smile, incredible memory & a huge heart. She leaves behind her daughters Cathy (Mark) & Jane (Michael) grandchildren & great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers Bessie's favourite charity was the CNIB. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close