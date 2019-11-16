LAVOIE, Bessie Edith (nee Giles) May 10, 1920 - November 11, 2019 Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, missed & very dear. On Remembrance Day, November 11, 2019 our Mother, Bessie Lavoie, passed peacefully. She was surrounded by her daughters & sons-in-law at home in Okanagan Centre. Bessie was born in Edmonton, Alberta in 1920. She was happily married to Bob for 49 years prior to his passing in 1996. Mom was loved by many. She had a wonderful smile, incredible memory & a huge heart. She leaves behind her daughters Cathy (Mark) & Jane (Michael) grandchildren & great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers Bessie's favourite charity was the CNIB.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019