Betsy Lawrie Matheson (Auld), died peacefully on September 24th, 2020, with family at her side.The two most important things in Lawrie's life were family and entertaining.
Born in Carluke, Scotland to Sarah and Alexander Auld, she enjoyed a childhood with three wonderful sisters and a love of learning. After completing her Science Degree at the University of Glasgow, Lawrie sought a life of adventure. She embarked on a journey to Canada without knowing where it would take her. She made her way to Ottawa where she found work at the NRC. There she met a tall, dark, and gangly man who would later become her beloved husband of 42 years, Alastair Matheson. They settled in Ottawa to raise their two daughters, Sally and Ellen. Their home in the Glebe was filled with family, friends and colleagues, and was a focal point in the community.
Lawrie loved Ottawa but was delighted when, in 1977, the opportunity came to relocate to Victoria for Al's work. She always said she was lucky to have lived in the two most beautiful cities in Canada. She, along with Al, were active members of the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church as well as the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club. As a bowler she was a fierce competitor and won many tournaments. As a devoted member of the church, Lawrie was an Elder for many years and a valued member of many committees and initiatives. Her faith was deeply embedded in all aspects of her life. Moving to Victoria gave Lawrie the opportunity to explore her passions for water colour painting, Japanese culture and art, sewing, travel and languages. Through Al's academic connections around the world, their home in Victoria continued to be a hub of activity and hospitality. Lawrie and Al's parties were legendary; she was never happier than when their home was full of guests and laughter. When her four grandchildren arrived she was presented with the most joyous time of her life. She was a fabulous Gran to Nic and Emma Balazs and Alastair and Gavin Kierulf, and they all revelled in water fights, painting lessons, Sunday Night Concerts, and baking sessions throughout the years.
After Al's passing, she embarked on annual vacations with the whole family. She will be remembered especially for enduring every ride in Disneyland, her penchant for Tequila Tours in Mexico and for enjoying a good cigar on the upper deck with the boys. She left us with her generosity, sense of humour, and wit intact.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no funeral service will be planned. The family did, however, hold an online celebration where we raised a martini tae oor Bets."Here's tae us ...."
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Crohn's & Colitis Canada at crohnsandcolitis.ca
