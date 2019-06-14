Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty A. (Elizabeth) Barron. View Sign Obituary

Betty (Anne Elizabeth) passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Betty will be very missed by daughters Kathie Stenton (John), Janet Stenton (Nick), Donna Friedlander (Larry, deceased) and beloved grandchildren Brianna and Kennadie, along with extended family and special friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank; parents Lionel and Rose Adams; and brother, Bob. Betty was raised in Oak Bay and spent many happy years raising her own family in Victoria. She was a lovely soul, with a beautiful smile, kind disposition, and an optimistic outlook on life. An avid reader, a talented seamstress and painter, a lover of theatre, and a wonderful homemaker and mom, her generosity of spirit was evident in her daily life. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Rest Haven Lodge in Sidney for their care and compassion. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Betty's life will take place on July 3, 2019 from 2:30 - 4:30 at 1960 White Road in Saanichton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a charity of choice. Published in The Times Colonist from June 14 to June 16, 2019

