GOTFREDSEN, Betty Carol It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Betty on February 9, 2020 in Victoria, BC after her long, courageous battle with cancer. Betty was born on September 12, 1942 in Tottenham, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband, Leif in 2006, Betty is survived by her children, Signe (Robert) and Erik (Ciara), her grandchildren, Nina and Tadhg and her partner, Arnold Goyette. Betty and Leif were married in 1964 and shortly thereafter started their family in Betty's hometown of Tottenham, Ontario. The family moved to the more temperate and much loved Victoria in 1974 to escape Ontario's winters. When her children were both in school, Betty returned to work for 17 years at Purdy's Chocolates where she made many lifelong friends. In later years, Betty made many wonderful trips to Bermuda to spend time with her family and watch Nina and Tadhg grow. Betty will be fondly remembered for her love of animals, her tenacity and cheery disposition and as a loving mother, partner and friend. The family wishes to thank Dr. Gilbert Chew and her many caregivers for their excellent care to Betty over the years, and Ann Dyck for being such a loving and trusted friend to Betty. A graveside service will take place for family and friends at 10:00 am on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Royal Oak Burial Park, 4673 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat's Cradle Animal Rescue







