Betty Edith Taylor

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Edith Taylor.
Obituary

TAYLOR, Betty Edith (nee Sennett) October 4, 1923 - May 8, 2019 Betty passed away peacefully at Mt. Tolmie Hospital surrounded by love. Betty was predeceased by her husband Gordon in 1980. She is survived by her children, Patricia and Bill, Geoff and Meranda, her grandchildren, Taylor and Nancy, Reg, Bille and Soleia, Harlen and Janie, Brittany and Jon, Sierra and Danni and great-grandchildren, Jordan and Beth and little Wyatt Aurelius. Many thanks to all the staff at Mt. Tolmie, her home for the last 6 years, for their loving care. Off to the next adventure.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.