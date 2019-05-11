TAYLOR, Betty Edith (nee Sennett) October 4, 1923 - May 8, 2019 Betty passed away peacefully at Mt. Tolmie Hospital surrounded by love. Betty was predeceased by her husband Gordon in 1980. She is survived by her children, Patricia and Bill, Geoff and Meranda, her grandchildren, Taylor and Nancy, Reg, Bille and Soleia, Harlen and Janie, Brittany and Jon, Sierra and Danni and great-grandchildren, Jordan and Beth and little Wyatt Aurelius. Many thanks to all the staff at Mt. Tolmie, her home for the last 6 years, for their loving care. Off to the next adventure.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 14, 2019